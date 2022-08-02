Rwandan startups invited to apply for 2nd Fintech Incubation Programme

Rwandan startups have been invited to apply for the second edition of the Fintech Innovation Programme, which will help eight startups achieve growth milestones.

Launched by Co-Creation Hub (CcHub) in December 2021, and powered by Google, Mojaloop Foundation, and the government of Rwanda, the first cohort of the Fintech Incubation Programme ended last month.

Applications are already open for the second edition, which will support eight early-stage fintech startups and innovators, with at least an MVP, through a three-month incubation programme. Selected companies will be supported with equity-free funding of US$10,000, among other benefits.

In addition to the support and access to Mojaloop and Google resources, the incubation programme will create the opportunity for selected companies to receive further investment through the project partners’ investor networks.

Eligible startups can apply here until August 4.