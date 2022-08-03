Applications open for $50k MEST Africa Challenge 2022

MEST Africa has announced the opening of applications for the 2022 MEST Africa Challenge, the winner of which will secure US$50,000 in equity funding.

Founded in Ghana in 2008 by serial entrepreneur Jorn Lyseggen, MEST is a pan-African software and entrepreneurship training programme, seed fund, and incubator helping to launch technology startups across the continent.

To date, it has trained thousands of entrepreneurs from across the continent and invested in over 80 startups. The MEST Africa Challenge is open to pre-seed to seed-stage technology startups in Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Kenya and South Africa, where regional competitions will be held in October. Two finalists will be selected from each country to participate in the final in Accra, competing for the ultimate prize of US$50,000 in equity.

“We are excited to bring back this competition to give more African startups a platform to showcase and build on their unique value in an era where African startups and innovations are taking centre stage and gaining global recognition and investments. We look forward to an invigorating season that will increase the drive towards building better business in Africa,” said MEST Africa’s director of portfolio Melissa Nsiah.

Entries will be accepted until August 30 through the competition’s online portal.