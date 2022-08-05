Youverify announces support programme for African startups

LAGOS, 5 August 2022 — Youverify (“The Company”), a Lagos and San Francisco-based identity verification company helping African banks and startups automate Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti Money Laundering (AML) and other compliance procedures, today announced a special program for African startups “The YV startup programme”.

The YV startup programme is a six-month support programme aimed at helping high-growth startups from across Africa leverage the superior technology of youverify to build and scale at no cost.

Selected startups will get up to US$2,000 worth of YVOS credits in support, this credit will allow them access to super-fast technology, with which they can perform KYC, Anti-money laundering, Address verifications and other customer due diligence processes.

Other benefits of getting into the programme include access to mentorship opportunities, spotlighting and network opportunities, special interviews and features, community-based growth sessions, and many more.

Application into the programme is on a rolling basis, and only startups who meet the requirement will be selected for the program. To learn more, visit www.startup.youverify.co.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the programme, Hakeem O. Akiode, Head of Growth and Marketing at Youverify said:

“Customer due diligence and compliance is a huge process and can sometimes be overwhelming for smaller startups. This has made lots of startups, especially in the financial services sector, undermine the KYC and Customer Due Diligence (CDD) process. As a way to lessen their burdens and support them on the journey to scale, we created this programme to give support to every willing startup in Africa.”

This is in line with our vision of an Africa, where every African and African business can build economic relationships. We hope this programme and support credits will be a major step in achieving this goal, empowering other businesses to do their due diligence and fostering economic trust.

Interested startups can apply for the YV startup programme via this link: www.startup.youverify.co

ABOUT YOUVERIFY

Youverify’s technology helps startups, fintech companies and large financial institutions automate compliance decisions, onboard customers and fight identity fraud with data. Founded in 2018, Youverify is the leading identity verification company in Nigeria with nearly two-thirds of commercial banks using its identity verification and KYC products.

Youverify counts among its customers, large banks such as Standard Chartered, Standard Bank, and Fidelity Bank, as well as ride-hailing company, Bolt.

Find out more at https://youverify.co/