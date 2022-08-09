African startups named winners of Migration Entrepreneurship Prize 2022

Startups from Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia, and Tunisia are among the 20 winners of this year’s Migration Entrepreneurship Prize 2022, a programme designed for socially-driven startups with a mission to enhance the inclusion of migrants in the Middle East and Africa.

In a public-private partnership between Seedstars and the Peace and Human Rights Division of the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA), the Migration Entrepreneurship Prize aims to strengthen and support areas prone to strong migration movements such as the Middle East and Africa by addressing the root causes of irregular migration and strengthening the socio-economic rights of migrants.

After the success of its first cohort, where 20 startups were selected for solutions that range from financial services, education, health, and more, the Migration Entrepreneurship Prize launched its second cohort to scout for socially-driven businesses on a mission to enhance the socio-economic inclusion of migrants.

A further 20 winners have now been announced, including startups from Nigeria, Ghana, Ethiopia, and Tunisia. The full list can be found here. The global winners are set to take part in the Seedstars Investment Readiness Programme and have access to the Seedstars network of partners, mentors, and investors.

“We look forward to seeing how the winning startups will offer migrants an opportunity to work and earn a living. Entrepreneurship by, with and for migrants has a strong potential to improve lives in countries of origin, transit and destination,” said Jana Röthlisberger, programme manager at the FDFA.