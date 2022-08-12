Kenyan startup Crypsense Digital Group selected for Draper VeChain Web 3 Accelerator Programme

Crypsense Digital Group, a Kenya-based digital assets capacity building and management platform, has been selected for the Draper VeChain Web 3 Accelerator Programme, giving it access to mentorship and support.

Crypsense Digital Group is a brainchild of The Africa Blockchain Centre, one of the startups at Adanian Labs – a venture studio that aims to establish, nurture, and scale 300 impact-driven tech startups across Africa.

A digital assets capacity building and management platform, it offers an end-to-end solution for institutional adoption of blockchain and digital assets in Africa. The main pillars are capacity building, asset management and custodial solutions, asset financing and an accelerator launchpad to support blockchain and crypto startups in Africa.

The 12-week Draper VeChain Web 3 Accelerator Programme is delivered globally to high-growth blockchain companies, and is run by Draper University, a leading pre-accelerator and incubator in Silicon Valley that fosters growth of high potential technology startups. It was founded by Timothy Cook Draper, a top tier venture capital investor in the technology space who counts Tesla, SpaceX, Twitter, Coinbase, Skype, Baidu and many more among his investments.

The collaborative programme offers necessary support for startups in blockchain and Web 3 to get all the industry mentorship and support necessary to scale their impactful solutions globally. The Crypsense team pitched together with some of top 15 fastest growing Web 3 startups to a panel of expert judges to secure its spot.

“This is an amazing opportunity to accelerate Web 3 adoption in Africa through the programme and partnerships. We have so much untapped talent and potential within our continent in blockchain and Web 3. I am excited for Africa and I can’t wait to see where this opportunity takes us,” said Alice Anangi, co-founder and CEO of Crypsense Digital Group

“We understand the potential that blockchain has in solving some of the challenges that are facing Africa and we believe that we can use our disruptive nature as a continent to create value for ourselves through the adoption of the technology.”