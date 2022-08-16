Egyptian food delivery startup Bonbell raises $350k funding round

Egyptian startup Bonbell, a mobile app specialised in food ordering and digital solutions for table and meal reservations, has closed an initial funding round worth US$350,000 to help further develop its services and grow its user base.

Launched early this year, Bonbell offers a wide range of food ordering services, from food delivery to restaurant reservations and dine-in ordering through a QR code. The app offers various payment solutions through cash or credit cards, and already has 12,000 customers.

The US$350,000 funding round came from a Canadian angel investor, and Bonbell now hopes to have 750 partner restaurants by the end of 2022. It is also negotiating with two venture capital funds in order to close a US$10 million seed round by the end of the year.

“We aim to help restaurants in offering an easier food ordering experience to their customers, either through food delivery or reserving a table in the restaurant, as well as take away orders and also the special orders made by customers in their restaurants,” said Doaa Abdel-Hameed, Bonbell’s chief business officer.

“We pursue a better experience for the Egyptian user in food ordering, we see a lot of potential and opportunities to do that through developing the app constantly based on the user reviews, and adding more restaurants in all of the Egyptian governorates.”