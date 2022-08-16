Disrupt Africa

Egyptian food delivery startup Bonbell raises $350k funding round

0
By on News, North Africa

Egyptian startup Bonbell, a mobile app specialised in food ordering and digital solutions for table and meal reservations, has closed an initial funding round worth US$350,000 to help further develop its services and grow its user base.

Launched early this year, Bonbell offers a wide range of food ordering services, from food delivery to restaurant reservations and dine-in ordering through a QR code. The app offers various payment solutions through cash or credit cards, and already has 12,000 customers.

The US$350,000 funding round came from a Canadian angel investor, and Bonbell now hopes to have 750 partner restaurants by the end of 2022. It is also negotiating with two venture capital funds in order to close a US$10 million seed round by the end of the year.

“We aim to help restaurants in offering an easier food ordering experience to their customers, either through food delivery or reserving a table in the restaurant, as well as take away orders and also the special orders made by customers in their restaurants,” said Doaa Abdel-Hameed, Bonbell’s chief business officer.

“We pursue a better experience for the Egyptian user in food ordering, we see a lot of potential and opportunities to do that through developing the app constantly based on the user reviews, and adding more restaurants in all of the Egyptian governorates.”

Share.

About Author

Passionate about the vibrant tech startups scene in Africa, Tom can usually be found sniffing out the continent's most exciting new companies and entrepreneurs, funding rounds and any other developments within the growing ecosystem.

Comments are closed.