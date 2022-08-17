Africa Money and DeFi Summit set for Ghana next month

Leading fintechs, investors, crypto platforms, ventures and digital finance stakeholders will connect at the Africa Money & DeFi Summit West Africa edition on September 27-28 in Accra, Ghana.

Following the sold-out Money and DeFi Summit in Nairobi early this year, the Africa Money & DeFi Summit – West Africa, produced by Africa Tech Summit, will again connect and showcase industry leaders including Polygon, Paystack, VerifyMe, Celo, Flutterwave, BitPowr, Visa, YouVerify, Workpay and many more.

Two days of sessions and networking events will share insights on payments, crypto, DeFi, neo banking, mobile money, investing, BNPL, mobile money while connecting corporates, investors, start-ups, regulators, media and industry stakeholders.

“We are delighted to be hosting the West African edition of Africa Money & DeFi Summit, showcasing fintech leaders, crypto innovators, new rising ventures, and investment opportunities across the region. The growth of crypto across Africa continues and a new wave of DeFi is coming, so it’s exciting times in the digital finance space for driving business and investment forward, with the continued support from our outstanding partners across Africa,” said Andrew Fassnidge, founder of Africa Tech Summit.

The summit will feature more than 400 delegates, over 150 companies, and more than 75 speakers covering topics via panel session, keynotes and fireside chats, plus multiple networking events, masterclass sessions and a sold out exhibition showcasing leading ventures.