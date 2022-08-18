African startups invited to apply for She Loves Tech global competition

Women-led and women-focused tech startups have been invited to apply for the eighth edition of the global She Loves Tech competition.

Launched in 2015, She Loves Tech is a global platform committed to closing the funding gap for women entrepreneurs. The platform seeks out and accelerates the best entrepreneurs and technology for transformative impact, aiming to unlock over US$1 billion in capital by 2030 for women-led businesses.

More than US$500,000 in prizes are up for grabs, including US$15,000 from Teja Ventures, US$10,000 from ADB Ventures, and up to US$100,000 direct investment from the She Loves Tech Fund, as well as mentorship from top investors and tech influencers, fast-track access to programmes, resources and in-house advisory services, and access to a global community of founders and investors.

Applications for African startups are open until September 12 here.