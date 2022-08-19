9th Africa Early Stage Investor Summit set for November

The ninth edition of the Africa Early Stage Investor Summit (AESIS), the largest gathering of Africa-focused early stage investors, will take place on November 2-4 in a hybrid format.

The annual AESIS, organised by VC4A and ABAN, is a three-day summit that is a mix of virtual components and in-person investor meetups in over 25 cities all over the world. This year’s event will take place under two main themes – “Investing with a Gender Lens” and “Climate/Green Tech”.

It will bring together investors and senior business leaders from angel networks, VC funds, impact investors, accelerators, corporate venture divisions, industry associations, and the public sector.

The event will incorporate more than 25 investor meetups hosted by investor organisations on the evening of November 2 (indicate your interest to host your own here), as well as the VC4A Venture Showcase Africa: Women founder edition.