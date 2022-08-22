UN launches open call for climate tech innovators in MENA

The Youth Climate Innovation Labs has called on young innovators in Middle East and North Africa (MENA) that are creating climate technology solutions to join a three-day launchpad which will see the best projects receive a 6-8 week Climate Innovation Academy Programme to help build out their companies.

The Youth Climate Innovation Lab, a collaboration between the UN Climate Technology Centre and Network (CTCN), SAFEEM, and Seedstars, is a three-day event during which youth innovators from across the MENA region, with the support of climate technology, entrepreneurship, and business experts.

It will explore design thinking tools to ideate and validate innovative solutions for climate mitigation and adaptation within selected sectors and technology fields. It will help participants flex their entrepreneurial muscles, and create business solutions for enhanced climate action in response to climate change threats to the MENA region.

“With governments across the MENA region leapfrogging their nations towards oil-independent economies, it is time to equip our youth with the knowledge and tools to drive climate action initiatives,” said Mohamad Fanous, programme manager for MENA at Seedstars.

Applications are open here until September 4.