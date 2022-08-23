Cameroonian digital business card provider Taaply raises $500k

The Cameroon-based Taaply, which began life digitising business cards, has raised US$500,000 in funding as it announces the release of a new app and website update.

Launched in 2021, Taaply is a digital business card solution aimed at cutting down on carbon emissions in Africa. The startup has evolved since Disrupt Africa first spoke to the team, however, and its new website features new and exciting products to help customers further digitalise and manage their social and professional connections while revolutionising the customer data-sharing experience.

The recent funding, app and website updates and improvements will enable Taaply to effectively compete for the growth opportunities in the healthcare and health insurance markets, the startup said.

“In this way, Taaply hopes to meet the growing demand from both private and business customers for the full range of fixed and mobile healthcare services,” it said.

Taaply is currently active within several countries in Africa, Europe and North America, and plans to expand beyond its currently marketed products.