Egyptian ed-tech startup OBM raises 6-figure funding to fuel growth

Egyptian ed-tech startup OBM has raised a six-figure US dollar round of funding from EdVentures to fuel its growth.

Founded in 2020 by Omar El-Barbary and Ezz El-Din Farag, OBM helps pre-university students choose their college majors and provides them with access to career advice and training programmes.

The funding from EdVentures, which has been supporting Egyptian ed-tech startups since 2017. It is the second time OBM has raised capital from this investor, and the latest round will be used to fuel its growth via its new app.

“EdVentures’ new investment is quite strategic for our ambitious expansion plans as we will use it to launch our new application, Taleb, which will enable us to provide extended services for our users and to fulfill our mission in ensuring an exceptional career advising experience for the Egyptian students,” El-Barbary said.

Dalia Ibrahim, founder and CEO of EdVentures, said her team saw great potential in OBM, as it caters to a huge population of students and undergraduates.

“That’s why we were keen to have another round of investment in OBM to help them further expand and increase their offerings, thus helping more students and enabling them to make well-informed decisions about their future and to become job-ready,” she said.