Nigeria’s Edo State launches agricultural innovation hub

Nigeria’s Edo State has launched an agriculture-focused digital innovation hub aimed at creating an ecosystem to promote digital transformation, innovation and climate smart agriculture in the state.

The Edo Agri Digital Innovation Hub will be coordinated by the Edo State Skills Development Agency and Songhai Labs, but will also involve farmers organisations, startup ecosystems, financial organisations, and research institutions.

Among them are startups Hello Tractor, Satsure, Farmcrowdy, and Ecotutu, with additional organisations expected to join the consortium throughout 2022 and beyond. The long-term perspective of the project will include an expansion to other regions of Nigeria and other African countries.