Applications open for $50k Ecobank Fintech Challenge

The pan-African Ecobank Group has launched the 2022 edition of its Fintech Challenge, with US$50,000 in prize money up for grabs.

Ecobank is a leading independent pan-African banking group, that serves over 32 million customers in the consumer, commercial and corporate banking sectors across 33 African countries.

Its annual Fintech Challenge offers early-stage and mature startups the potential to partner with Ecobank across those 33 countries, and is now in its fifth year. Fintech startups that are aligned with the bank’s strategic objectives stand a chance to win an overall cash prize of US$50,000, and the opportunity to partner and scale their solutions with Ecobank.

Fintech companies and developers originating from any of Africa’s 54 countries, as well as global Africa-centered fintechs, are eligible to enter the Fintech Challenge here until September 16.

Ten finalists will be inducted into the Ecobank Fintech Fellowship after the finals and awards ceremony, which will take place in October 2022.