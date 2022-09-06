4YFN Awards give African startups chance to pitch at MWC 2023

African startups have been invited to apply for the 4YFN Awards, a global startup competition aimed at finding the best digital startups around the world and giving them opportunities at MWC Barcelona 2023.

The 4YFN Awards take place each year at MWC, and this year will see the list of “Top 50 startups” published for the first time. Five finalists, selected by a remote committee of international investors, will make it to the grand finale, pitching on the main stage at 4YFN 2023 in March to a jury panel of investors.

The winner will be announced live on stage and offered an attractive prize package, which includes a free startup exhibition pod at 4YFN MWC Barcelona 2024, and a pitch opportunity on the main stage.

Applications are open here until October 12.