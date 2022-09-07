Disrupt Africa

Egyptian enterprise e-commerce startup el-dokan closes $550k pre-seed round

0
By on News, North Africa

Egyptian enterprise e-commerce technology startup el-dokan has secured a US$550,000 pre-seed round of funding to help it carve out market share.

Launched in late-2020, el-dokan primarily targets large retailers and chain stores seeking to expand their e-commerce market share, increase sales and operation automation.

Utilising “headless e-commerce technology”, el-dokan provides infrastructure that allows tech teams to develop highly customisable e-commerce with maximum flexibility to help businesses respond faster to changing business needs and keep up with the rapid changes in e-commerce.

Besides retailers, it also targets software companies and developers that work directly with enterprises looking to build their e-commerce stores in a fast and cost-efficient manner, with more than 300 available API endpoints.

The US$550,000 pre-seed funding comes from a cluster of local and regional investors including EFG EV, Flat6Labs, 500 Global and Hala Ventures. 

“After seeing the great impact el-dokan has had on enterprise businesses in MENA, and the profound growth we’ve experienced over a short period of time, we’re excited about the fact that our clients managed to achieve US$45 million GMV after migrating from other global well-known software solutions that don’t meet the present-day challenges to ours,” said Mohamed Yousry, chief technology officer (CTO) and co-founder of el-dokan. 

“We are now serving a global roster of clients such as Procter & Gamble (P&G), Misr Pharmacies, Mobily, Zahran stores and Apple Premium seller Switch Plus, along with grocery delivery app Appetito, among others. And this is a testament to the ability of regionally-based tech startups to develop leading-edge technologies trusted by large, international brands and compete with global counterparts.”

Share.

About Author

Passionate about the vibrant tech startups scene in Africa, Tom can usually be found sniffing out the continent's most exciting new companies and entrepreneurs, funding rounds and any other developments within the growing ecosystem.

Comments are closed.