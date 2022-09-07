Egyptian enterprise e-commerce startup el-dokan closes $550k pre-seed round

Egyptian enterprise e-commerce technology startup el-dokan has secured a US$550,000 pre-seed round of funding to help it carve out market share.

Launched in late-2020, el-dokan primarily targets large retailers and chain stores seeking to expand their e-commerce market share, increase sales and operation automation.

Utilising “headless e-commerce technology”, el-dokan provides infrastructure that allows tech teams to develop highly customisable e-commerce with maximum flexibility to help businesses respond faster to changing business needs and keep up with the rapid changes in e-commerce.

Besides retailers, it also targets software companies and developers that work directly with enterprises looking to build their e-commerce stores in a fast and cost-efficient manner, with more than 300 available API endpoints.

The US$550,000 pre-seed funding comes from a cluster of local and regional investors including EFG EV, Flat6Labs, 500 Global and Hala Ventures.

“After seeing the great impact el-dokan has had on enterprise businesses in MENA, and the profound growth we’ve experienced over a short period of time, we’re excited about the fact that our clients managed to achieve US$45 million GMV after migrating from other global well-known software solutions that don’t meet the present-day challenges to ours,” said Mohamed Yousry, chief technology officer (CTO) and co-founder of el-dokan.

“We are now serving a global roster of clients such as Procter & Gamble (P&G), Misr Pharmacies, Mobily, Zahran stores and Apple Premium seller Switch Plus, along with grocery delivery app Appetito, among others. And this is a testament to the ability of regionally-based tech startups to develop leading-edge technologies trusted by large, international brands and compete with global counterparts.”