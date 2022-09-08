Egyptian e-health startup Shezlong expands to SA under new brand

Egyptian e-health startup Shezlong has expanded into South Africa, launching operations under a new brand – Upright.

Founded in 2014, Shezlong helps patients connect with licensed therapists through online video calls online, and uses cognitive behavioural therapy to teach individuals how to manage stress and anxiety.

The platform hosts hundreds of consultants and has more than 100,000 registered users from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Germany, and the United States (US). It has now expanded to South Africa as part of its broader growth plan, under the name Upright.

“We are proceeding according to a clear strategy and a firm vision towards expansion and growth. We are aiming to make mental wellness a daily routine for every individual in Africa to help build resilient communities, hence, induce a positive impact on the welfare of the society through innovative, accessible and easy to use technologies,” said Mohamed Alaa, CEO of Shezlong.