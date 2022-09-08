Flat6Labs, SANAD Entrepreneurship Academy launch agri-tech accelerator in Egypt

Seed and early-stage venture capital firm Flat6Labs has partnered SANAD Entrepreneurship Academy to launch an agri-tech accelerator programme that will help participants improve their business models, product development, customer relationships, marketing plans, and financial management.

The programme, which will assist 10 to 12 startups in each cycle, marks the beginning of Flat6Labs’ mission to support emerging businesses in the agri-food, food security, and rural development sectors while highlighting the value of the agri-tech industry in Egypt.

It will give startups access to capital, to grow faster and efficiently, encouraging the development of technologies that make the agriculture industry sustainable, safe, and environmentally friendly. These technologies optimise service quality in the agriculture industry, by facilitating data collection and analysis to quantify performances, while limiting overprice of products/services.

‘’With digital transformation progressing rapidly across industries, and the agriculture industry being a core pillar of the Egyptian economy, the need to digitise the agriculture industry has increased dramatically. We are glad to launch this agri-tech accelerator programme in collaboration with the SANAD Entrepreneurship Academy, as it will serve this need by supporting the startups that provide innovative technologies in the agriculture sector and will contribute to the sustainable growth of the Egyptian economy,” said Hassan Mansi, Flat6Labs head of ecosystem development programmes.