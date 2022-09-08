The final week for applications to the Catapult: Inclusion Africa acceleration programme!

At the LHoFT, we strongly believe that financial technology is crucial to advancing financial inclusion, empowering groups that have been left behind by the traditional financial system. Whether it is financing for rural farmers, point of sale technology for under-banked merchants, or specialised insurance products, the positive impact being driven by entrepreneurship is improving lives around the world. As such, Financial Inclusion is a key focus of the LHoFT Foundation.

Building on the success of the previous editions since 2018, we are thrilled to launch the 5th edition, CATAPULT: Inclusion Africa, which will be delivered in Luxembourg.

Developed by the LHoFT Foundation, the programme targets companies focusing on financial inclusion in Africa, aiming to build bridges with Luxembourg’s Microfinance Industry, highlighting their initiatives and very much aligned with the sustainability goals of Luxembourg’s finance center.

This 5th edition of CATAPULT: Inclusion Africa will once again leverage Luxembourg’s Inclusive Finance and Fintech ecosystem to support selected firms in developing their businesses and achieving their inclusion goals. In addition, firms will get unique exposure while participating in the Arch Summit event focusing on exploring next gen technology innovation.

This acceleration programme is a unique one-week bootcamp supporting 10 selected Fintech companies from all over Africa focusing on financial inclusion and keen to build bridges between Africa and Europe, highlighting their initiatives and very much aligned with the sustainability goals of Luxembourg’s finance centre, where the potential is huge.

When? Catapult: Inclusion Africa will take place from 24 th to 28 th October 2022.

Where? In Luxembourg, a key leading Microfinance center.

Why and How? CATAPULT: Inclusion Africa will cover a range of broad topics, including

business model mapping, scaling strategies, investability, business plan presentation, legal strategy, pricing, marketing strategy, and more. The selected Fintech will have the opportunity to connect with partners, sponsors, investors, Microfinance institutions (MFI) and Public Financial Institutions (PFIs).

Get the chance to be immersed in an exclusive programme supporting YOU to enhance financial inclusiveness and scale your business

