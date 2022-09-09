Egyptian ed-tech startup Emonovo raises bridge round

Egyptian ed-tech startup Emonovo, formerly known as MARJ3, has raised a bridge round of funding as it refocuses its efforts and aims to reach more students.

Founded by Abdo Samy, Sami Al-Ahmad and Ahmed Elgebaly in July 2016, Emonovo began life as MARJ3, a comprehensive database for educational opportunities worldwide for Arab youth.

Within a year, it obtained pre-seed funding from Flat6Labs’ FAC Egypt Fund, and in 2020 it obtained new investment from US-based investor Expert Dojo. Earlier this year, the startup decided to support students throughout their educational journey, shifting from scholarships to the university-student matching arena, rebranding as Emonovo.

The startup has now raised an undisclosed bridge round of funding from strategic angel investors from US, Europe and the MENA region, which also includes follow-on investment from Flat6Labs.

The investment is aimed at boosting the startup’s new brand strategy and fuelling the growth of university onboarding and student recruitment through the platform. It will also be used to update the platform’s technology to optimise matching and data management.

“This strategic investment round is going to help us make Emonovo available to more students than ever before. Our mission is to help students achieve their educational dream, and I am super excited that our investors are aligned with us on making our unique solutions and technology experience available for everyone soon,” said Sami Al-Ahmad, CEO and co-founder at Emonovo.

“Flat6Labs has been a firm believer in Emonovo’s team and platform from day one. This investment is a testament to our belief in Emonovo’s mission to empower students in the MENA region in their educational journey. We’re excited to see how the team will develop their platform even further and support more potential students towards fulfilling their educational ambitions in the best universities around the world,” said Dina El-Shenoufy, chief investment officer of Flat6Labs.