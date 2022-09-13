SA entrepreneurs invited to compete against BRICS counterparts at hackathon

The BRICS Business Council is looking for South Africa’s best future forward digital skills to represent the country in an online multi-day competition.

People aged between 16 and 35 and skilled in either robotic process automation, mobile app development, data science or digital factory skills, can apply before Thursday, September 15 to form part of the team competing in an online hackathon against top candidates from Brazil, Russia, India and China.

Students at universities and TVET colleges and young professionals are eligible to apply. Those selected to participate as individuals or teams from BRICS countries will solve real-world problems in their specific skill area and will come up with a solution with the support of experts in their respective fields.

Joanne Brink, project manager at BRICS Future Skills, said the benefits of participating in the BRICS Skills Challenge extended beyond recognition as one of the top South Africans in your field.

“If you are selected, you will receive training and exposure to real-world case studies. You’ll receive a certificate, international experience to add to your CV and an opportunity to benchmark your skills at a global level,” she said.

Online training camps will be held later this month and in October, ahead of the competition. The Skills Challenge is in the form of a multi-day online hackathon taking place from November 1. This year’s challenge is supported by the Food and Beverage Manufacturing SETA.