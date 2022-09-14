10 ventures to pitch at Africa Money & DeFi Summit in Ghana

Ten startups have been selected to pitch live on stage at the Africa Money and DeFi Summit, which takes place in Accra on September 27-28.

Leading fintechs, investors, crypto platforms, ventures and digital finance stakeholders will connect at the Africa Money and DeFi Summit – West Africa edition later this month, after a successful first event in Nairobi, Kenya in February.

The “Pitch Live” session at the event, which strives to showcase leading ventures in fintech, crypto and Web3 from across the continent and connect them with leading investors, corporates, and business opportunities, attracted over 200 submissions.

Selected ventures include Kotani Pay, which connects blockchain protocols to local payment channels; The Realest Token, which combines real estate and NFTs to create pioneering “rNFTs”; KORIX, a DeFi app built to allow Africans to purchase the KRX token with CFA fiat money; Tokpay Finance, a DeFi neobank for micro finance and social protection programmes; and Revio, an all-in-one platform for recurring payments and collections infrastructure in emerging markets, starting with Africa.

The list of pitching startups is completed by Zanifu, which enables MSME retailers to access credit to purchase inventory; Crunch Network, a tokenised decentralised lending platform; Bitpowr, which provides a modular ecosystem of web3 and blockchain infrastructure to help businesses build blockchain powered solutions; Mazzuma, a mobile money payment system; and Jamborow; a SaaS platform digitising KYC and providing access to financial services to the unbanked and underbanked population across Africa.

“We are excited with the response for our latest edition of Pitch Live and are really looking forward to showcasing these new Web3 and fintech ventures. Following this year’s success stories from the Africa Tech Summit Nairobi edition, where a number of Pitch Live ventures closed rounds after pitching, our aim is to continue to drive investment and connect ventures, investors and partners,” said Andrew Fassnidge, founder of Africa Money and DeFi Summit.