Cameroonian startup launches verified guesthouse-booking platform

Cameroonian startup Mungenow has launched a guesthouse-booking platform aimed at helping travellers to and across Cameroon’s major cities – and eventually the rest of Africa – to find verified and affordable places to stay, no matter their budget.

Live now with listings from Buea, Limbe, Douala, Yaounde and Kribi, Mungenow aims to connect travellers with affordable and reliable accommodation, and allows them to use a variety of payment options.

A key – yet possibly not scalable – feature is that the startup claims to verify all these guesthouses itself in order to guarantee quality. Co-founder and CTO George Enow said Mungenow’s goal was to provide a “home away from home” experience for travellers no matter regardless of budget.

“More than just listing different stay options on the platform, we provide actual value to our customers by doing the difficult leg work of physically verifying each guesthouse that is listed on our platform to ensure the physical existence, and confirm their actual location and the availability of the full range of amenities on offer before listing on our platform,” Enow said.

“This way, our customers can be confident that what is seen on our platform is actually obtainable at the stay. Hence they can book and make payment in advance using any of the local and international payment methods integrated into our platform.”