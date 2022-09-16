Innovative e-health solutions invited to apply for Villgro Africa support, funding

Innovative solutions that address the lack of access to quality and affordable health services in Africa have been invited to apply for funding and support from Villgro Africa.

The India-based Villgro Innovations Foundation expanded to Africa in 2017 with the launch of Villgro Kenya, an early-stage business incubator and impact investor that offers mentoring, funding and access to networks to startups in the healthcare and life sciences sector in East Africa.

It rebranded as Villgro Africa in 2020, and expanded across the continent, and has so far supported dozens of enterprises with seed funding totalling over US$1 million. Startups can apply to join Villgro Africa’s portfolio and receive US$20,000 or more in funding, as well as business development expertise and access to further investment opportunities.

To be considered, startups must have either hardware or service delivery innovations focused on health or life sciences that have a direct impact on low-income populations. Solutions must be scalable and sustainable.

Applications are open here until September 30.