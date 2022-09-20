GIZ, GSMA launch mobile innovation lab in Tunisia

The German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) has partnered GSMA Mobile for Development to create a Mobile Innovation Hub that will foster the development of mobile digital solutions and promoting the platform economy across various sectors.

Together with the Tunisian government and the local digital ecosystem, GIZ and the GSMA will collaborate on the development of Platforms for Tomorrow Acceleration Programme, which will help innovators building platforms to thrive.

The programme will provide targeted and customised technical assistance to selected innovators to optimise their solutions, increase their ability to scale, and improve their socio-economic impact.

This will be done via a 24-26 week hybrid accelerator, which starts in October. Applications close on September 25, and are open here.