E-health startup LocumBase secures funding from Grindstone Ventures

South African startup LocumBase, an independent online medical booking platform, has secured undisclosed funding round from Grindstone Ventures as it readies for exponential growth.

Founded in 2016 by Zulé Vuuren, LocumBase connects freelance medical professionals and practices in South Africa to ease the locum-finding process.

“As a practice owner or primary practitioner you need to rest and revive in order to provide the very best care to your patients. You need a simple, seamless way to manage your temporary team and find the best new locums to grow your business,” Vuuren said.

LocumBase aims to provide this. The startup completed the Grindstone Accelerator programme last year, graduating as cohort winner. The funding from Grindstone Ventures, which provides capital to accelerator alumni with a focus on female-founded startups, will help the company as it begins to scale.

“LocumBase’s tech stack has unlimited application. We are geared up to scale across South Africa and look ahead to expand across boarders before the end of 2023. We see more and more interest from untapped industries where our core software can have a positive impact on workforce efficiency and employment opportunities, from day one implementation,” Vuuren said.

Catherine Young, managing partner of Grindstone Ventures, said providing equal investment opportunities for female-founded businesses was foundational to the Grindstone Ventures ethos.

“LocumBase, as a Grindstone Accelerator alumni company, has grown exponentially since graduating as the overall winner of their cohort in 2021, and we are excited about the opportunity to make an investment into a business that is disrupting the traditional way of allocating locums to medical practices,” she said.