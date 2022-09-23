Cape Town startups invited to join Bootcamp to Boardroom entrepreneurship programme

Cape Town startups have been invited to sign up to Bootcamp to Boardroom’s nine-month entrepreneurship programme, now running for a second year.

Bootcamp to Boardroom is designed to guide and support young start-ups and is run in conjunction with top business owners in Cape Town and supported by the Entrepreneurs’ Organization (EO) and Over The Rainbow Foundation.

Participants gain access to mentors and investors, and a well-connected peer-to-peer network that will take their business to the next level.

“To truly achieve transformation and inclusivity in our country, as well as within our EO organisation, we need to connect with business owners at grassroots level. Last year we saw just how valuable the programme was, not only to those entrepreneurs who took part but also to each mentor and advisor that facilitated the process. We ended up learning so much from each other, that we have come back stronger and more motivated this year to make a difference, we are even welcoming back two of our 2021 candidates,” said Julia Finnis-Bedford, EO member.

Applications are open here.