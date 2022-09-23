Egyptian fintech startup Exits.me raises $1m pre-seed round

Egyptian startup Exits.me, a fintech investment banking marketplace, has raisedUS $1 million in a pre-seed funding round as it plans continued growth.

Founded in 2022 by Mohamed Aboulnaga, Ahella El Saban and Ayman El Tanbouly, Exits.me aims to facilitate M&As and investments in companies by offering a seamless and fully integrated online solution on its platform and a full-fledged financial advisory service.

The startup was acquired initially by PIE, a boutique M&A consultancy founded by Mohamed Aboulnaga, earlier this year. After releasing the beta version of the platform, the team is currently working to transform it into a new platform to cater to a widely overlooked gap in the market for M&As and funding support amongst SMEs and startups in the MENA region.

Its funding round comes from UK-based Exits.me, a group of notable Egyptian angel investors, Baseeta Investments Holding and Mawelni Holding for Financial Investments, and the founders.

“The Exits.me team expects to see continued growth in the need for M&A and funding across the region within the next three to five years, and this fresh capital will help Exits.me in addressing this increasing gap,” said angel investor Omar Amer.