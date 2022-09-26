Nigerian ticketing startup Tix Africa launches new all-in-one Box Office platform

Nigerian startup Tix Africa, a self-service ticketing platform for event creators, has launched Box Office, a no-code website builder that allows event creators to build a home for all their events.

Launched in 2019 as Festival Coins, Tix Africa is an event technology platform that helps event organisers harness granular data from attendees, reducing costs and maximising revenues in the process. The app provides tools and services that help event organisers efficiently plan and deliver events, with features including online ticketing, access control, cashless payments, and event reporting.

The startup, which secured a six-figure pre-seed funding round last year, has now launched Box Office, a no-code website builder that allows event creators to display multiple events on one easy-to-build Tix page, as well as sell merchandise.

“Before the Box Office, you could only list one event on a page with Tix. Now, with a Tix Pro subscription, you can add multiple events to your box office and sell products too,” the startup said.