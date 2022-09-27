SA lifestyle app FOMO partners Google to drive uptake

South African food app FOMO, which connects users with specials at restaurants or events, has partnered Google to allow users to book instantly and efficiently directly through Google Search, Maps and Assistant.

Co-founders Ryan and Jax Marx – who previously launched price comparison platforms CompareGuru and MoneyPanda – birthed the idea for the FOMO app after a night out, and it has seen huge growth since launching in early 2021.

The app has had 180,000 downloads to date, having started as a marketplace for South Africans to find restaurant specials closest to them using geolocation. FOMO expanded into activities and accommodation in Q3 of 2021, while it also launched an online reservation system for restaurants to manage their reservations through the app.

Its partnership with Google is aimed at driving further uptake as users can now book instantly and efficiently directly through Google Search, Maps and Assistant. FOMO is only the second South Africa-based booking software system that offers integration with Google, after Dineplan.

“This is a big step for FOMO as we look to increase accessibility for South Africans to make and manage their reservations at their favourite restaurants both on the app, as well as through Google Search or Maps, quickly and efficiently, further stimulating an ailing industry affected by COVID-19,” said Jax Marx.