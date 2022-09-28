Disrupt Africa

Kenyan agri-circularity startups invited to apply for O-Farms programme

Kenyan agri-circularity startups have been invited to apply to take part in the second edition of the O-Farms accelerator programme, which will award two peer-selected companies with milestone-based grant funding of up to EUR25,000 (US$24,000).

Led by Bopinc and Village Capital, and implemented by E4Impact Accelerator, O-Farms was launched in 2021 as Africa’s first accelerator program focusing on agri-circularity, with the goal of making circularity a mainstream approach for improved rural livelihoods and sustainability.

So far the programme has supported 11 SMEs, and it is now back for a second edition. This year it will support 10 Kenyan-based agri-circularity startups in addressing food losses and by-products, with selected startups benefitting from a tailored circularity curriculum which will help them define their circular solutions, strengthen their business models and access grant funding of up to EUR25,000.

Applications are open here until September 30.

