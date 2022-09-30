Egyptian B2B e-commerce marketplace Mazaya raises a $5m pre-seed round

Egyptian startup Mazaya, a B2B e-commerce marketplace that focuses on electronics, has raised a US$5 million pre-seed funding round to scale its operations in Egypt and expand into new markets and verticals.

Founded in December 2021, Mazaya empowers retailers and merchants of electronic goods and home appliances by enabling them to efficiently procure inventory for their stores through its app. It also gives them access to value-added services.

Since its launch, the startup has worked with over 6,000 retailers, fulfilled 30,000 orders, and achieved a gross merchandise value of US$15 million. It currently has over 1,000 SKUs on its platform.

Its US$5 million pre-seed was led by Raya Trade & Distribution, a subsidiary of Raya Holding for Financial Investments, and will be used to scale within Egypt and expand internationally. The startup is also considering moving into other verticals.

“We are humbled and excited to continue transforming the electronics distribution business and value chain while empowering all retailers and merchants. We are also thrilled to have strategic investors with extensive experience in electronics retail, distribution, and logistics, such as Raya. The funds raised will allow us to quickly scale our operations and expand to other markets beyond Egypt. We have plans to launch our services in Nigeria before this year-end,” said Amir Aboul Fotouh, Mazaya’s co-founder and head of operations.

Mazaya also plans to offer financial services and support to its retailers to help them scale their business by offering various credit facilities and flexible payment terms based on their payment history, in addition to helping them manage their financials easily by offering collection and payment services.

“As leaders in the fields of trade and distribution over the years, we are proud to invest in this ambitious platform that revolutionised the industry by providing the highest level of services to merchants in collaboration with their success partners,” said Bassem Megahed, CEO of Raya Trade and Distribution.

“The platform conveniently supports merchants, particularly small merchants who do not receive adequate services, with the ability to scale their business through a superior level of service and a wide range of electronic devices from all international and local brands at the click of a button.”