Egyptian gaming startup InGame Sports raises $1m pre-seed funding

Egyptian gaming and sports-tech startup InGame Sports has raised over US$1 million in cash, in-kind resources, and grants in a pre-seed round to help it expand internationally and launch new products.

InGame Sports is a first-of-its-kind gamified platform that provides football fans with the chance to predict scores and earn exciting prizes.

The startup’s pre-seed round is led by Openner, a global VC that invests in early-stage tech startups, and also featured participation from international sports names such as Sports Radar along with Egyptian and overseas angel investors.

“InGame aims to provide an innovative entertainment value to millions of football fans in the region, InGame is designed to empower and engage its users with unprecedented ways and experiences through new reward schemes. InGame targets its stronghold incorporation in multiple break-through interactive engagements that are exciting for football fans that have never been assembled in the gaming industry before,” said Mohab El Tawila, managing partner of InGame Sports.

The startup plans to expand operations to multiple countries in future, and is also planning to launch add-ons built on Web3 technology infrastructure and incorporate blockchain technology across its modules.