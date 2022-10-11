SESA Project launches call for entrepreneurs to fund sustainable energy solutions

The Smart Energy Solutions for Africa (SESA) consortium project has launched the first “SESA Call for Entrepreneurs”, seeking small and medium-sized enterprises, particularly women-led, with a focus on sustainable energy solutions in Ghana, Malawi, Morocco and South Africa.

Reliable, affordable, and sustainable energy access has been a challenge for rural communities in Africa. SESA, a European Commission-funded project, aims to test, validate and later replicate innovative solutions as well as business models to accelerate the green transition across the African continent.

It was launched in October 2021 with a duration of 48 months and is operational in nine African countries: Ghana, Kenya, Malawi, Morocco, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa and Tanzania.

As a consortium partner, Siemens Stiftung will provide entrepreneurs selected with funding from EUR50,000 (US$49,000) up to EUR70,000 (US$69,000) per business over an 18-month period, and an opportunity to join the SESA Incubator Programme.

“The call leverages social entrepreneurs’ talents, skills, and innovations to not only address climate change but also pave the way for social and economic development in rural areas”, said Dr Nina Smidt, managing director of Siemens Stiftung.

“Women are at the heart of this transformation. Supporting female-led enterprises enables the inclusion of vulnerable groups more at a climate risk, and in the process accelerates the realisation of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.”

Applications are open here until November 20, with the SESA Incubator Programme starting in February 2023.