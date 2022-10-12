Egypt’s Glamera secures $1.3m seed round for MENA expansion

Egyptian beauty services booking platform Glamera has raised a US$1.3 million seed funding round to help it expand operations across the MENA region.

Launched in September 2019, Glamera allows users to book appointments with hundreds of contracted providers covering all beauty sections, including salons, clinics, spa, gym, and dental.

The startup has tens of thousands of users and hundreds of providers in Egypt, and is also active in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. It raised a six-figure US dollar seed round in 2020, and has now banked a further US$1.3 million in a round led by Riyadh Angels Investors (RAI).

The round, which also features Techstars, Ithraa Venture Capital, 100 Ventures, Lucrative Ventures, and angel investors, will be used by Glamera to launch more services and move into new markets in the region.

“We have successfully validated the market need, and now we can confidently work towards leading the market with our fully integrated solutions. We aim to work with over 2,500 clients and achieve US$500 milion GMV by the end of 2023,” said Mohamed Hassan, founder and CEO of Glamera.