36 startups shortlisted for MEST Africa Challenge

Thirty-six startups from across the continent have been shortlisted for the 2022 MEST Africa Challenge, the winner of which will secure US$50,000 in equity funding.

Founded in Ghana in 2008 by serial entrepreneur Jorn Lyseggen, MEST is a pan-African software and entrepreneurship training programme, seed fund, and incubator helping to launch technology startups across the continent.

To date, it has trained thousands of entrepreneurs from across the continent and invested in over 80 startups. The MEST Africa Challenge is open to pre-seed to seed-stage technology startups in Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Kenya and South Africa, where regional competitions will be held in October.

Thirty-six (36) qualified technology startups from those five countries have now been selected for the regional pitch competition stage of the challenge, after which two finalists will be selected from each country to participate in the final in Accra, competing for the ultimate prize of US$50,000 in equity.

Nigeria accounts for the largest share of selected companies, with Zeda Brothers, Mytherapist, Angel’s Radar, Fostaco, Bridge Merchant Enterprise, AWI Agricultural Venture, Sanwo Technologies, Royalti Digital, Niteon, MyFoodAngels, Goods and Services 360, and Sproutly.

The selected Ghanaian startups are Digistore, Wala Digital Health, Swoove, AppCycling, Utopia Technologies, and GAPhealth. The Kenyan ones are Synatech, Nutritech, Afriagrimark, Mobi-Remit, EasyHouse Africa, mSwali, and Hisa.

The Senegalese finalists are KaCyber Technologies, Kweli SAS, Insuris, Sodishop, Proxalys, and Dots for Inc, and the South African ventures are Zimi Charge, Dove Air, Thumel Technologies, and Desert Green Africa Agri Investments.

“The MEST Africa Challenge has been an absolute thrill and we aren’t even at the finals yet. From planning, to launching the actual competition, combing through hundreds of applications, the entire journey to select our top 36 startups to move forward to regional finals has been an exciting learning curve. Moving forward from last year’s fully virtual competition, I am impressed by the planning team’s creative approach in merging both virtual and in person pitch styles to widen our audience and deliver the best overall experience for our partners and contestants alike,” said Melissa Nsiah, director of portfolio at MEST Africa.