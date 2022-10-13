How Nigeria’s Tix is helping event creators gain complete control

Nigerian startup Tix is reducing technical barriers for event creators to give them complete control of their events.

Launched in 2019 as Festival Coins, Tix Africa is an event technology platform that helps event organisers harness granular data from attendees, reducing costs and maximising revenues in the process.

The app provides tools and services that help event organisers efficiently plan and deliver events, with features including online ticketing, access control, cashless payments, and event reporting.

“We have built easy-to-use no-code tools to help creators sell and scale. Our products integrate online ticketing, admissions, and payment technology to simplify operations and drive sales for event creators,” said Folayemi Agusto, who co-founded the startup alongside Nosakhare Oyegun and Timi Ajiboye.

One of those tools is the newly-launched Box Office, a no-code website builder that allows event creators to build a home for all their events. The founding team know all about the challenges faced by event organisers, having previously organised one of the biggest food festivals in Nigeria.

“We couldn’t find a simple no-code DIY solution that allowed us to sell event tickets in naira. Likewise, collecting payments at the event was marred with technical failures due to unreliable connections from POS machines in Nigeria,” said Agusto.

This prompted the trio to found Tix, which now provides ticketing services and other add-on services, such as reloadable RFID wristbands that can function as payment tokens and process payments at large events without relying on internet connectivity.

Tix raised pre-seed funding last year, and has also participated in the Google for Startups Accelerator Class IV and the inaugural class of the Google Black Founders Fund.

“We have over 3,000 users, entrepreneurs and large established corporations alike. Some of our loyal users are Femme Africa, NFL, Sterling Bank, Paystack, Palmwine Music Festival, and Afrochella,” said Agusto.

Currently operating in Nigeria and Ghana, Tix is free to use for free events, but charges a fee of between of 3.5 and five per cent on paid tickets.

“We also have a subscription model, so users can choose between our free plan or pro plan for a monthly fee. The pro plan has additional features not available on the free plan, and fees on paid tickets are slightly cheaper,” Agusto said.

“Revenues have shown tremendous growth in 2022 versus 2021. Revenue grew 515 per cent in H1 2022 compared to the same period in 2021.”