Alibaba enrolls 360 African entrepreneurs into latest Netpreneur programme

The Alibaba Global Initiatives (AGI), a professional training arm of Alibaba Group, has enrolled the second class of more than 360 African entrepreneurs for its Alibaba Netpreneur Training programme.

The Alibaba Netpreneur Training Programme was first introduced in 2019 and has successfully trained close to 1,500 entrepreneurs in Africa, Europe, Latin America as well as South and Southeast Asia since its inception.

Scheduled to run until November 10, the training seeks to equip entrepreneurs and business leaders across different sectors with tangible and actionable steps they can take to advance in the digital economy. Its launch comes after the success of the inaugural class, which graduated 70 African participants last October.

Following a rigorous selection process, the final candidates from across the African continent will embark on a series of online classes where they will delve into approaches to harnessing technology to grow their businesses within the local economy. All participants are founders of their respective startups from industries such as agriculture, education, information & communication technology (ICT), and trading.

“We are delighted to be able to continue advancing our vision of sharing the positive impact of the digital economy with entrepreneurs and enrolling our second cohort of African participants. With companies taking to online channels to keep their business afloat during the pandemic, digitalisation is no longer a foreign concept to consumers and entrepreneurs. We hope this edition of our Alibaba Netpreneur Training will help entrepreneurs in Africa develop long-term, savvy digital strategies that will open up more opportunities for them,” said Dan Liu, senior advisor at Alibaba Global Initiatives.