Egyptian delivery management startup Roboost raises 6-figure funding round

Egyptian delivery management startup Roboost, previously known as Tayar, has secured a six-figure US dollar seed round of funding to help it grow.

Founded in 2020, Roboost is an AI-powered automated delivery management solution that digitally mimics real-life operations and handles day-to-day situations, capable of self-learning to optimize every aspect of the delivery operation.

The aim of the solution is to give retail, e-commerce, cloud kitchens, and delivery provider businesses control over their delivery operations by making it simpler and offering real-time data. The system first integrates with the client’s selling channels, enabling it to automate order management, group optimisation, route optimisation, automated dispatching, and delivery agent performance management, while monitoring all these factors in real-time.

The funding comes from Falak Startups and AUC Angels, and includes follow-on funding from Flat6Labs.

“With Roboost, we’re helping businesses reach their full operational potential, and we’ve seen this as our clients reached the ultimate desired time of 20 minutes for customer satisfaction, and reduced their costs drastically by 30 per cent. With data collected from over 2,200 delivery agents travelling more than nine million kilometres, we are always looking for new ways to improve our clients’ delivery operations and adding new features,” said co-founder and COO Hassan Kamel.

“The radical and transformational change in the delivery operations positioned us as the optimal solution for local and multinational brands that we are proud to serve with a 100 per cent retention rate.”