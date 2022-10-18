Ghana’s ShaQ Express easing logistics for thousands of customers as it plots expansion

Ghanaian logistics startup ShaQ Express has bootstrapped its way to 13,000 customers in its home market, and is now planning further growth at home and abroad.

Founded in 2020, ShaQ Express bridges the gap between vendors and customers by providing a platform that allows vendors to sell and convenience to customers to shop from a variety of stores.

“We leveraged technological advancement and the growth rate of smartphone penetration in Ghana, providing swift, secure, and reliable service on our mobile app. Our customers can shop online, send and receive packages, buy off-the-counter medication, and order food and cakes with just a tap,” founder and CEO Anthony Owusu-Ansah told Disrupt Africa.

“Businesses and consumers struggled to find a reliable delivery service. There are over 400 registered courier companies in Greater Accra, yet finding a reliable company was a difficult one. We understood the business and customer pain points, and built a tailored product to serve them well.”

ShaQ Express has bootstrapped its way to 13,000 customers, and completed 60,000 trips. It recently joined the MEST Express accelerator programme in Accra as it aims to scale further. Present in four regions of Ghana, the startup hopes to expand to the remaining 12 regions by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

“We plan to expand to other African countries, such as Kenya, Ivory Coast, and Nigeria, by the last quarter of 2023,” Owusu-Ansah said.