Egyptian B2B pharma platform i‘SUPPLY raises $1.5m pre-seed funding round

Egypt-based B2B pharma platform i‘SUPPLY has raised a US$1.5 million pre-seed round to expand across the country and elsewhere in the Middle East and Africa.

Founded in 2021 by Ibrahim Emam, Malek Sultan and Moustafa Zaki, i‘SUPPLY aims to digitise the pharmaceutical business by providing a one-stop-shop solution to quickly predict and overcome supply chain disruptions.

“With an initial launch late in 2021, i’SUPPLY aims to transform the medicine wholesale distribution in the MENA region and Africa by focusing on supporting and empowering the mid and small-sized wholesalers and pharmacies,” Emam said.

“The company is building a reliable and integrated network which enhances and augments traditional brick and mortar platforms with data-driven disruptive sales, distribution, and procurement solutions that optimise the procurement processes and provide a one-stop-shop solution that supports industry’s stakeholders to quickly predict and overcome supply chain disruptions.”

i’SUPPLY has raised a total of US$1.5 million in its pre-seed round, led by Disruptech Ventures. Having seen strong growth since launch, onboarding 5,000 pharmacies and delivering more than 50,000 sales, the startup is now planning to expand across Egypt, targeting 60,000 pharmacies. i’SUPPLY also plans on launching distribution and financing services, and expanding across Africa and the MENA region.

“We at Disruptech are very excited to be part of iSupply’s journey, we always stand by and back strong founders like Ibrahim and i’SUPPLY’s founding team. We believe that Ibrahim and his team will create real positive disruption in the industry,” said Malek Sultan, Disruptech’s co-founder and partner.