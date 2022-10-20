10 semi-finalists selected for $50k MEST Africa Challenge

Ten semi-finalists have been selected for the 2022 MEST Africa Challenge, the winner of which will secure US$50,000 in equity funding.

Founded in Ghana in 2008 by serial entrepreneur Jorn Lyseggen, MEST is a pan-African software and entrepreneurship training programme, seed fund, and incubator helping to launch technology startups across the continent.

To date, it has trained thousands of entrepreneurs from across the continent and invested in over 80 startups. The MEST Africa Challenge is open to pre-seed to seed-stage technology startups in Ghana, Nigeria, Senegal, Kenya and South Africa, where regional competitions are being held this month.

Thirty-six qualified technology startups from those five countries recently pitched for a place in the next round, with 10 now chosen to move on to the founder interview stage where five finalists will be picked.

Senegal is represented by Kweli and KyCyber, South Africa by Dove Air and Desert Green Africa Agri-Investments, and Kenya by Hisa and mSwali.

The two Nigerian startups are AWI Agricultural Venture and Sproutly, while Ghana is represented by Wala Health and Swoove.