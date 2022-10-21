Egyptian fintech startup MoneyHash launches services across Africa

Egyptian fintech startup MoneyHash has launched its services across Africa after a successful launch in the MENA region earlier this year.

Founded in late 2020 by Nader Abdelrazik, Mustafa Eid and Anisha Sekar, MoneyHash provides a unified checkout experience built on top of a secure super-API that aggregates payment and fintech solutions through a single integration, as well as a central dashboard consolidating technical infrastructure and centralising data and operational reporting.

The startup announced a US$3 million pre-seed funding round in February as it emerged from beta, and has now expanded across Africa. MoneyHash has pre-built integrations with top PSPs covering over 90 payment method integrations across the region, and is adding more PSPs and methods on the go. The new launch includes adding PSPs across Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, and multiple other markets across the continent.

“There is a lot of exciting growth when it comes to payment and fintech solutions emerging in the region to help businesses grow. But a missing piece of the puzzle is how businesses will adapt their existing solutions to this growth, and how we can move them to adoption without slowing them down. MoneyHash emerged as an operating system of payments to help businesses gain control and navigate the complexity of payments smoothly without hefty engineering and operational time and costs with every incremental decision,” Abdelrazik said.

MoneyHash’s commercial lead for Africa Isaac Umejiaku describes MoneyHash as the catalyst for growth in the African business ecosystem.

“Payments is a key element in any product, but it is not the product itself. We want African builders to focus on building awesome solutions for the continent, and to execute their vision without distractions,” he said.