15 fintech startups selected for CATAPULT: Inclusion Africa 2022

Fifteen African fintech firms have been selected from over 400 applications to participate in the fifth edition of CATAPULT: Inclusion Africa this week.

Developed by the Luxembourg House of Financial Technologies (LHoFT), a public/private national fintech platform, and sponsored by the Ministry of Foreign & European Affairs – Directorate for Development and Humanitarian Affairs, the programme targets companies focusing on financial inclusion in Africa, aiming to build bridges with Luxembourg’s microfinance and broader finance industry while highlighting their initiatives in alignment with the sustainability goals of Luxembourg’s finance center.

This year, the CATAPULT: Inclusion Africa programme received a record number of quality applications – over 400. The LHoFT has now announced the 15 selected startups that will participate in the fifth edition. The startup acceleration bootcamp will take place in Luxembourg this week (October 24-28).

Three of the selected companies are from Cameroon, namely AgrixTech, DanAid and Nkwa, and another three from Kenya – Radava Mercentile, Hello Tractor and Lami. Nigeria has two representatives, in the shape of Alajo and Sosocare, while the rest of the cohort is comprised of Mali’s Africred, Uganda’s ChapChap Africa, Zambia’s ComGrow, Rwanda’s Kayko, Senegal’s Proxalys, Egypt’s Yalla Solutions, and Luxembourg’s Servichain.

CATAPULT: Inclusion Africa provides a tailor-made programme with intensive mentoring, coaching, peer to peer learning and dedicated workshops for the selected fintech startups. The programme will include sessions on business model mapping, investment readiness, funding and capital raising, social impact, scaling strategy, building teams, operational management, advisory meetings with investors, and pitch development. In addition, selected startups will actively participate in the Arch Summit taking place on October 26-27.

Interested parties can register to attend the final pitch event and the celebration of Fintech Friday here.