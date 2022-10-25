Climate tech VC firm Satgana to make African investments after first close of fund

Climate tech VC firm Satgana has announced the first closing of its fund, with a EUR30 million (US$29 million) target size, and plans investments in Africa and Europe.

Headquartered in Luxembourg, Satgana is a climate tech VC fund, with the ambition to invest in startups providing technological solutions to the climate emergency. Focused on climate technologies, Satgana invests in the next generation of entrepreneurs, in Europe and Africa, building a more sustainable, equitable and regenerative future.

The fund has already invested in three planet-positive startups, including Kenya’s Mazi Mobility, and will invest in 40 startups addressing the climate crisis. The firm invests up to EUR500,000 (US$490,000) at the pre-seed and seed stages. Beyond capital, it provides hands-on operational and strategic support to its portfolio.

Satgana is looking at a broad range of solutions, intending to help decarbonise all the sectors of the economy. Areas of focus include food and agriculture, energy, mobility, industry and buildings, carbon removal, and circular economy.

The fund already counts more than 30+ LPs in its first closing, mainly made up of high net worth individuals and family offices, including Thibaud Hug de Larauze (co-founder and CEO of impact unicorn Back Market), Josef Bovet (CEO of Tiller Systems), Fabrice de Gaudemar (CEO of Qotto and ex-executive board of Eurazeo), Elsa Hermal (co-founder of Epicery) and the Family Office Cullom Capital.

“The climate and ecological crisis is the defining issue of our time. As a gigantic challenge ahead of us, it is also a massive business opportunity as we need to reinvent all the sectors of our economies to meet the targets of the Paris Agreement. There has never been a better time to build and invest in climate tech, fostered by an unprecedented flood of talent and capital into the space. We look forward to connecting with many more founders, ecosystem partners, investors and talent to join us on this journey to help regenerate our planet,” said Satgana general partner Romain Diaz.