TLcom announces 4th Africa Tech Female Founder Summit

Africa-focused VC firm TLcom Capital has announced its fourth Africa Tech Female Founder Summit will take place in Nairobi, Kenya in November, with Meg Whitman, US Ambassador to Kenya and former CEO of eBay and Hewlett-Packard, confirmed as headline speaker.

TLcom Capital will host the event on Wednesday, November 9 under the theme “Dare to Do: The Scale Mindset”, with the aim being to deliver expert insights on navigating the journey to scaling tech businesses, and strengthen TLcom’s existing work in establishing a vibrant community of female tech founders in Africa who can learn from and support one another.

The headline session will feature a fireside chat with Meg Whitman, US Ambassador to Kenya and former CEO of eBay and Hewlett-Packard, who will discuss her global experience scaling technology businesses.

For the event’s keynote address, Odunayo Eweniyi, co-founder and COO of Piggyvest, will share her scale journey of building Africa’s largest wealthtech company, which will be followed by a panel discussion on leveraging operations, people and finance to scale sustainably. Rose Goslinga of insurtech leader Pula will also deliver a masterclass on OKRs. The summit will also feature female C-suite executives and founders from Africa’s leading tech companies including Adia Sowho of MTN Nigeria, Radhika Bachu of Ndovu and Tebogo Mokwena of Akiba Digital.

With the summit’s format this year back to in-person, TLcom has also opened up applications for female tech entrepreneurs across Africa and the diaspora to attend.

“This year’s summit will tackle head-on some of the challenges female founders face, while moving the conversation on to actionable strategies for scaling their businesses. The prospect of scaling for women entrepreneurs can often prove daunting due to the obstacles that arise, severely limiting their business growth. We are actively challenging our attendees to be bolder and even more ambitious, in a bid to combat this,” said Omobola Johnson, senior partner at TLcom Capital.

“Considering the growing number of female-led, tech-enabled businesses on the continent with potential for huge economic upside, it’s time to break this cycle. With the right strategic support, we firmly believe this emerging class of female-run startups can ultimately challenge the status quo in becoming Africa’s next generation of unicorns.”