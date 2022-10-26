Francophone African startups can apply for up to $48k in equity funding from Digital Africa

Early-stage startups operating in Francophone African countries can apply for up to EUR50,000 (US$48,000) in equity funding from Fuzé, an investment facility by Digital Africa.

The Digital Africa initiative, a French government-backed organisation assisting African tech startups, was launched by President Emmanuel Macron in 2018.

Through Fuzé, which is currently open to startups from Rwanda, Morocco, Senegal, Ivory Coast and Tunisia but will soon be available across the whole of Francophone Africa, startups can access EUR20,000 (US$19,000) in funding followed by a EUR30,000 (US$29,000) SAFE investment.

The facility is dedicated to entrepreneurs who are preparing or have just launched their tech startup, with startups required to be less than 18 months old. They must also be founded or co-founded by at least one citizen of French-speaking African countries, have a tech component in their product or business model, and have operations in a French-speaking African country.

