African startups named winners of Orange Social Venture Prize

African startups have been named among the winners of the Orange Social Venture Prize (OSVP) in Africa and the Middle East, taking home cash prizes.

Launched in 2011, the Orange Social Venture Prize in Africa and the Middle East recognises the best tech startup projects that make a positive impact on society or the environment in their region or align with sustainable development goals.

Its 12th edition has recognised five winners, drawn from nearly 1,400 applications submitted from across the 17 countries involved in the competition. These winners were announced at Mobile World Congress Africa in Kigali, Rwanda.

First place in the International Grand Prix was Sierra Leone’s LifeBlood, digital health platform, which banked US$25,000. Second place, and US$15,000, went to Tunisian e-commerce startup Kamioun, while third place (US$10,000) went to Malian company Biomass4GLC.

The winner of the US$10,000 Judges’ Choice prize was the DRC-based Abana, a marketplace through which clothes designers can sell their creations to shoppers. Jordanian company iRole! won the US$20,000 International Women’s Prize.