Nigeria’s AlphaCX launches B2B customer support platform

Nigerian startup AlphaCX Platforms has launched its B2B Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform to deliver customer support infrastructure for underserved markets.

Launched in stealth last year, but now publicly available, AlphaCX has developed an omnichannel messaging helpdesk that enables meaningful communication between business and customer.

Users can engage customers from email, Twitter, Facebook Messenger, Instagram, SMS, and live chat from a single conversational interface. AlphaCX features include a live chat widget, knowledge base, customer feedback and self-service portal.

“The customer engagement market is currently valued at US$11 billion globally and will grow exponentially in the next five years, according to Gartner. The African market is reported to have done US$1 billion in 2020, but has the potential to hit US$4 billion in three years, and AlphaCX is going for a sizeable chunk of that market,” said Owen Dabo Etela, AlphaCX’s CEO and co-founder.

“We believe western solutions do not meet the requirements for African business – particularly when it comes to enterprise software, it is not one size fits all. Software products have to be built and localised specifically for regions. As cultures are different, so is purchasing power, regulations and processes, which vary from company to company and country to country.”

Even though global players like Zendesk, Freshdesk and Intercom are active in this space, AlpaCX is focused on the African market, and plans to become a leader on the continent. Self-funded so far, the startup has already started securing its first customers.

“We have started getting a growing number of signups. Since our team were already players in the CRM software space, it was easy for us to get users who were already familiar with our expertise. Most of these users are enterprises who opt for dedicated hosting and annual contracts,” said Etela.