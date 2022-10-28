Africa Early Stage Investor Summit to take place across 29 cities

Twenty-nine cities across Africa and beyond will play host to physical gatherings of investors next week in the biggest Africa Early Stage Investor Summit since its inception in 2013.

The ninth edition of the Africa Early Stage Investor Summit will take place from November 2-4, designed by ABAN and VC4A with the slogan “for investors, by investors”.

Gatherings will take take place in cities across the world, including Burkina Faso – Ouagadougou; Botswana – Gaborone; Cabo Verde – Praia; Cameroon – Douala; Côte d’Ivoire – Abidjan; DR Congo – Kinshasa; Egypt – Cairo; Ethiopia – Addis Ababa; Ghana – Accra; Kenya – Nairobi; Malawi – Lilongwe; Mauritius – Moka; Morocco – Casablanca; Namibia – Windhoek; Nigeria – Abuja – Lagos – Port Harcourt; Rwanda – Kigali; Senegal – Dakar; South Africa – Cape Town – Johannesburg; Tanzania – Dar Es Salaam; Tunisia – Tunis; and Uganda – Kampala.

Meetups will also take place in United Arab Emirates – Dubai; United Kingdom – London; USA – Washington DC; Zambia – Lusaka and Zimbabwe – Harare.

“These gatherings are designed to create a rich networking experience for investors, and this year we expect more than 200 investor organisations to participate. Moreover, in 2021 we had 13 investor meetups in 11 cities. In November 2022, we will double that number and we can’t wait to see the growth that these conversations will spur,” said Fadilah Tchoumba, ABAN secretary general.

Registration for the local investor meetups can be done online and will be open to investors in the individual countries. Interested parties are encouraged to book their complimentary ticket as soon as possible as there is limited space available.

In the agenda for the wider event, ABAN and VC4A have worked to jointly promote gender inclusivity and a green/climate investment mindset.